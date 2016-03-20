Benton County Coroner identifies man killed in rollover crash on - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Benton County Coroner identifies man killed in rollover crash on I-82

Posted: Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Washington State Patrol said one man is dead and two others injured, including a pregnant woman, after their truck rolled off Interstate 82 near Prosser Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said just before 3 p.m. Sunday 68 year old James Wilcox of Sunnyside was driving a single-cab pickup when he lost control after one of their tires blew.  The truck flipped over two times and landed on its top.  Witnesses said several people pulled over to help the crash victims. 

WSP said they do not believe the victims were wearing seatbelts. 

"The ones that are not wearing seatbelts, generally are injured much more severely and a lot of times end up getting killed.  Seatbelt use, it will absolutely make or break your survivability in a crash," said Sgt. David Wilbur, WSP.

The two injured are at Kadlec getting treatment for their injuries.
 

