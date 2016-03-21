Road crews to work on crack sealing in Naches this week - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Road crews to work on crack sealing in Naches this week

NACHES, WA- Crews will be working on Naches Avenue between Yakima Avenue and Walnut Avenue as well as Chestnut Avenue between 4th and 6th Street starting Monday.

City streets crews are working on crack sealing and mastic sealing in this area until Thursday. Detour routes will be available for drivers and flaggers will be set to help direct you. However, you should expect some delays.

