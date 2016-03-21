UPDATE: The Naches Valley School District is looking at arming educators, administrators

NACHES, WA.- The Naches School District is holding a public forum tonight at 6 to discuss the possibility of allowing some staff members to carry concealed weapons on campus.

The school district has been discussing this for several months, but they're now hoping more public input will help them make a decision on whether or not to arm several educators with concealed weapons.

The Naches Valley Superintendent says they'd only allow several staff members to carry guns on campus.

These select few individuals would be put through a training process and learn how to react during an emergency.

"It won't be just anyone who is allowed to carry them," Superintendent Duane Lyons said, "The idea is that we'll have a selected group of highly trained people that can carry a concealed weapon on campus."

The school district says they're taking cues from several others schools in central Washington.

The Toppenish School District here in the Yakima Valley approved several staff members to carry concealed weapons on campus back in 2014.

The meeting this evening begins at 6 and runs till 8. They'll be meeting in the cafeteria at the Naches Middle School.

This is a public forum and the school district encourages anyone with questions or concerns to come out and join the discussion.

