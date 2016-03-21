Woman faces DUI charges after causing a crash involving two patrol cars near Wapato

WAPATO, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol said a woman is accused of driving under the influence when she caused a crash that involved two patrol cars.

Troopers said 45-year-old Kristina Sampson of Lyle was driving south on State Route 97. Around 11 p.m. She drifted off the roadway and crashed into a Yakama Nation Tribal Police car parked on the shoulder at Progressive Rd. near Wapato. The Yakama National Tribal Police car was then forced into a Washington State Patrol car that was parked in front of it.

Troopers said two officers, 39-year-old Shawn Lamebull and 32-year-old Derrick Jacobs, were performing a traffic stop at the time of the crash. They were not hurt.

Sampson was injured. Medics took her to Yakima Regional Hospital. Officers later booked her into the Yakima County Jail. Sampson has been charged with Driving Under the Influence.