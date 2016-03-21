SPRING WEEK: Spring Cleaning and Organizing Tips

SPRING WEEK: Wake Up Northwest is kicking off the start of Spring with a whole week dedicated to the season.

Monday morning we spoke with Steph Bucci, Professional Organizer, for some Spring Cleaning tips.

1. Make a list of specific spring tasks

-Could be indoor or outdoor

- Large, medium, or small tasks (sync with pictures: garage, office, drawer)

2. Prioritize the list (most annoying or frustrating as high priority, least impact lower priority)

3. Set a 30- to 60-min. slot on the schedule to accomplish one task per day, week, weekend, etc.