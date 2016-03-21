7-year-old suffers broken leg after getting hit by car in Pasco - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

7-year-old suffers broken leg after getting hit by car in Pasco



PASCO, Wash. - Pasco Police said a 7-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Saturday afternoon, suffered a broken leg.

Officers said the girl ran out between two parked cars when she was crossing the street at 6th Ave. and W Agate St. The driver did not see the girl and hit her. 

Police said the driver was not at fault. They said according to witnesses, the driver was going the speed limit.

Pasco Police said this was the accident 26-year-old officer Joseph Mullen was responding to when his police car collided with an SUV at the intersection of 4th Ave. and Court St.

Medics took Mullen and his passenger, 36-year-old Jeremy Wakeman to Lourdes for treatment. They took the driver of the SUV, 47-year-old Daniel Soh and his passenger, 43-year-old Jung Soh to Kadlec for treatment.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash. They have released a report but it does not specify which driver was at fault.
 

