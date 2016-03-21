Identities Released in Fatal Shooting On Umatilla Tribal Land - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Identities Released in Fatal Shooting On Umatilla Tribal Land

Posted: Updated:

MISSION, OR - A 27-year-old Pendleton man has been identified as the deceased victim in a double shooting on the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation.
    
The FBI says Anthony Jimenez died at a hospital Saturday. The other victim was hospitalized in serious condition.
    
Victor Contreras of California was charged in the shootings and taken to Portland for an initial court appearance.
    
The FBI says the 23-year-old Contreras is not a tribal member and neither was Jimenez.
 

___________________

Previous Coverage:

Umatilla Tribal Police say a shooting early Saturday left a 27-year-old man dead and another man injured.

Tribal Police say around 5:52 a.m., they responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Willow Drive.

There, they found two gunshot victims. Medics airlifted the 27-year-old man to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where he died. The FBI says he is not a tribal member. They are not releasing his name yet, pending notification of next of kin.

Medics took the second victim to St. Anthony's Hospital in Pendleton. Tribal Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The FBI says he is listed in serious condition and is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

The FBI says Umatilla Tribal Police arrested several people in connection to the shooting. They arrested Victor Contreras, 23 of California.

The Umatilla Tribal Police and FBI agents arrested Contreras on probable cause and deputies booked him into the Umatilla County Jail. The FBI says Contreras will be transported to Portland on Monday, March 21, 2016, to make an initial appearance before a federal magistrate.

The FBI is continuing the investigation.

