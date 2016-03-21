Downtown Kennewick skatepark in need of expensive repairs - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Downtown Kennewick skatepark in need of expensive repairs

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - A viewer recently asked NBC Right Now about Kennewick's oldest skatepark. It's the one downtown by the library and Kennewick High School. The viewer said he used to live in the neighborhood and skate there often. He said now the park is really run down and plain, except for all the graffiti marks, and a cracking 'vert section.'

The city sent a crew to check it out after we called and agreed. Crews deal with graffiti there on an "ongoing basis," but otherwise there are definitely some repairs that need to be done. The city is looking into how much it will cost and talking with the manufacturer.

"You know this skatepark is almost 20 years old. So it is really just showing signs of wear from a lot of use, a lot of kids get a lot of enjoyment out of it. So we're looking at our best methods to keep that maintained," said city of Kennewick spokesperson Evelyn Lusignan.

The estimated cost to replace some of those pieces is $6,000 or more. The City has a lot of parks and equipment to take care of so city leaders have to prioritize. 

However, Lusignan said the city is always open to grassroots-type volunteer efforts to help out and get things started.

