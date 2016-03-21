Man dies inside Two Rivers Correctional Institution - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man dies inside Two Rivers Correctional Institution

Posted: Updated:

UMATILLA, OR - An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) said an inmate died unexpectedly Sunday in the infirmary at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla.

Staff found inmate Ronald Marcus, 60, in his infirmary cell unresponsive Sunday, March 20 at approximately 10:10 a.m., according to DOC release.

The Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation.

Marcus entered DOC custody on February 18, 2014, on one count of manslaughter in the first degree out of Multnomah County. His earliest release date was March 15, 2028.

Attempts to locate next of kin by DOC have not been successful.

No other details are available at this time.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   