Man dies inside Two Rivers Correctional Institution

UMATILLA, OR - An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) said an inmate died unexpectedly Sunday in the infirmary at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla.

Staff found inmate Ronald Marcus, 60, in his infirmary cell unresponsive Sunday, March 20 at approximately 10:10 a.m., according to DOC release.

The Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation.



Marcus entered DOC custody on February 18, 2014, on one count of manslaughter in the first degree out of Multnomah County. His earliest release date was March 15, 2028.



Attempts to locate next of kin by DOC have not been successful.

No other details are available at this time.