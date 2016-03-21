Hermiston sees $60 million in tax revenue, 51 new jobs from Enterprise Zone program

HERMISTON, OR- The City of Hermiston saw a huge increase in their tax revenue from businesses and more jobs last year.

2015 was the biggest year for Hermiston's Enterprise Zone, which brought in $60 million. It is a financial incentive to get companies to move to the city. It gives businesses tax breaks for three or five years if they add a certain percentage of jobs to the area. Once those time periods expire, the companies start paying property taxes. DuPont Pioneer brought in $35 million and Shearer's Foods brought in $25 million. Those companies also created 51 new jobs.

Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said while they do not get money from those companies for a few years, the plan pays off in the long run.

"Some people say they're not paying any taxes for that time. This is by far the number one economic development incentive that we have to offer to companies. Without the enterprise zone, these companies would not have located here or expanded here," said Morgan.

The city said this money will help out Hermiston Fire and Emergency Services, the school district, and more. Since their Enterprise Zone started back in 2005, the city has seen 300 new jobs created.

Hermiston was the last site in Oregon to compete for the new Auto Zone warehouse that will be built in Pasco.

