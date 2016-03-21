Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels celebrates their Community Champion - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels celebrates their Community Champions Week

It's been a rocky time for Yakima County's People for People Meals on Wheels Program. It's been a rocky time for Yakima County's People for People Meals on Wheels Program.

KENNEWICK, WA- The month of March is nationally known for March for Meals month. All month long the Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels has been out in the community letting people know all about the Meals on Wheels program. 

The week of March 21 to March 25 marks their Community Champions week where members of the community are welcomed to ride along with volunteers on routes delivering meals to seniors in the designated city. 

As March winds down they're still staying busy with construction of their kitchen and cafe. They tell us funding is still needed and in order to donate or even sign up to volunteer just visit their website here

