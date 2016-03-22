Death toll rises to 34 in Brussels attacks

BRUSSELS (AP) - The Latest on the explosions Tuesday at Brussels airport and a subway station (all times local):



11:30 p.m.



A Belgian security official says the death toll has risen to 34 in attacks on the Brussels airport and a subway station.



The official did not specify how many people were killed and wounded at each site. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because precise numbers were expected to be announced early Wednesday.



Earlier, the government had reported 20 dead at the Maelbeek metro station, in the heart of the European Union's capital, and 11 dead at the airport, and scores of injured.



The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks.



___



10 p.m.



President Barack Obama has ordered that all American flags in the U.S. be flown at half-staff through Saturday out of respect for victims of the Brussels attack.



Obama said in a proclamation issued hours after Tuesday's attacks that "the American people stand with the people of Brussels. We will do whatever it takes, working with nations and peoples around the world, to bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice, and to go after terrorists who threaten our people."



___



9:55 p.m.



German police say three Kosovars who are suspected of possible links to an extremist network have been arrested on a highway in the south of the country.



The state criminal police office in Bavaria confirmed a report by broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk that the three were arrested early Tuesday on the Munich-Salzburg highway, news agency dpa reported.



According to the report, they were in a Belgian-registered car. However, the criminal police office said that there are no indications at this point of any link with Tuesday's attacks in Brussels.



___



9:50 p.m.



Police in the Belgian capital are calling on people who may have filmed images from the attacks on the city airport and subway to help assist with their investigation.



Brussels police called in a statement late Tuesday for help from "anyone who has amateur film where the attackers may be in view and could help move their investigation forward."

___

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Brussels, saying its extremists opened fire in the airport and "several of them" detonated suicide belts.



The posting in the group's Amaq news agency said another suicide attacker detonated in the metro.



The posting claimed the attack was in response to Belgium's support of the international coalition arrayed against it.



NBC News is reporting the death toll in Brussels stands at 31.

___

PREVIOUS - Belgian officials say the casualty toll from three explosions in the capital on Tuesday morning is 26 dead and at least 136 injured.



Belgian Health Minister, Maggie de Block says 11 people are dead and 81 have been injured in twin explosions at the Brussels airport.



A Brussels subway spokesman says 15 people have been killed and 55 were injured in an explosion at the Maelbeek train station.



No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which come after a top suspect in the deadly Nov. 13 attacks in Paris was arrested Friday in a massive police raid in Brussels.

___

PREVIOUS:

Police say at least one person was killed when two explosions ripped through the departure hall at Brussels airport.



"One person has died and perhaps there are several more," said a police official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the situation was developing.



The official urged people to stay away from the airport.



____

UPDATE: At least 27 people are dead after multiple blasts strike Belgium's capital https://t.co/9nnvGTr291 #Brussels pic.twitter.com/QBK8P4fiL7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 22, 2016



PREVIOUS:



Two explosions ripped through Brussels airport Tuesday during the morning rush hour as hundreds of passengers were trying to check in. Airport authorities said the explosions caused several injuries.



Airport spokeswoman Anke Fransen said: "There were two blasts in the departure hall. First aid team are in place for help."



Passengers were led onto the tarmac and the crisis center urged people not to come to the airport.



The explosions happened only days after the prime suspect in the Paris attacks Salah Abdeslam was arrested in Brussels.