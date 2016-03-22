Attorney to take over state's Hanford cleanup program - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Attorney to take over state's Hanford cleanup program

Posted: Updated:

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Officials have named a Port of Seattle attorney as the new manager of the Washington state office that helps regulate cleanup efforts at the Hanford nuclear reservation.
 
The Department of Ecology's deputy director said in an announcement Monday that attorney Alex Smith would take over for Jane Hedges, who retired at the end of February.
 
Smith will start the job as manager of the department's Nuclear Waste Program in Richland on April 18.
 
She will receive $110,000 a year and manage a staff of about 90 employees.
 
The state has been in charge of the cleanup of the Hanford site, which includes 56 million gallons of radioactive waste stored in underground tanks and the vitrification plant being built to treat it.

