Driver crashes into Burger King building in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department said Monday night a car smashed into the side of the Burger King building on 10th Avenue and Washington St.

Officers said around 10:36 p.m. the new driver was going too fast through the wet parking lot, causing the car to crash into the play area of the fast food restaurant.

Police have shared photos showing damage to the brick wall and shattered windows. Officers said no one was hurt.