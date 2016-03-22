Calling & texting relief for people trying to contact loved ones in Belgium

NBC Right Now - AT&T has said it will credit its customers for all calls and text messages from the United States to Belgium in the midst of the deadly terrorist attack. This includes landline, texting and Postpaid and GoPhone calls.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Belgium and our customers who have friends and family there. We're going to credit our wireline and wireless customers for all calls and text messages to Belgium from March 22-28," said Randall Stephenson, the Chairman and CEO of AT&T.

The company said text messaging is recommended because of the possibility of network congestion.