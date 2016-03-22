President Obama: U.S. will "do whatever is necessary" to help after Belgium attacks

HAVANA (AP) - President Barack Obama is pledging that the U.S. will "do whatever is necessary" to help Belgium bring to justice those who carried out today's terrorist attacks that killed more than 30 people at an airport and a subway station.

Belgian officials say 31 people were killed and 187 wounded in two explosions at the Belgium airport and one at a city subway station.

Obama, speaking in Cuba today, said the attacks are another reminder that "the world must unite" against the "scourge of terrorism."

