Tributes around the world show solidarity for Brussels

The Eiffel Tower is seen with the black, yellow and red colours of the Belgian flag in tribute to the victims of today's Brussels bomb attacks, in Paris, France, March 22, 2016. PHILIPPE WOJAZER / Reuters

NBCRightNow - World monuments displayed solidarity with Belgians following the terrorist attacks in the Brussels Tuesday morning.

Bombs exploded at the Brussels airport and one of the city's metro stations Tuesday morning, killing at least 31 people and wounding hundreds, as a European capital was locked down amid heightened security threats.

"What we feared has happened," Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel told reporters. "In this time of tragedy, this black moment for our country, I appeal to everyone to remain calm but also to show solidarity."

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks.