Sinkhole disrupts traffic in Kennewick neighborhood

Sinkhole disrupts traffic in Kennewick neighborhood

KENNEWICK, WA- A large hole appeared in the residential area of 11th Place and Newport Street this morning. Kennewick Police officers provided traffic control until City of Kennewick crews were able to respond and repair the damage. Kennewick Police Department took to Facebook letting their followers know the road would be closed until repairs could be made. 

We talked with street crews about the sinkhole and Josh Soggie told us, "it's part of our storm system so we're stabilizing it and we'll do some inspections to find the root cause of what caused the problem". 

They dug ten feet into the ground trying to find the cause of the problem but were unable to at the moment so after being closed for a few hours this morning, crews reopened the street after temporarily filling it. 

