UPDATE: Man in tree climbs down on his own after 24 hours in his perch

UPDATE: SEATTLE, WA - The man who climbed a tree in downtown Seattle has now climbed down from his perch.

The man spent the last 24 hours in the sequoia tree outside Macy's causing traffic problems for drivers, throwing items from the tree and refusing to come down.

Police are now questioning the man and medics are evaluating his condition.

No word on what charges he will face.

___________________

Previous Coverage:

Police have been trying to coax a man out of an 80-foot tall tree in downtown Seattle after he climbed nearly to the top, disrupting traffic.



Seattle police say someone called 911 Tuesday morning to report a man in the conifer used by Macy's at Christmastime. Police say when authorities arrived, the man refused to speak with them and threw an apple at medics.



"Issue appears to be between the man and the tree," Seattle police tweeted.



By Tuesday afternoon, police said traffic was being tied up as officials closed nearby roads as a precaution.



Negotiators were still trying to talk the man down from the tree with assistance from the Seattle Fire Department.



The unidentified man also ripped several branches from the tree and tossed them at the ground.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

