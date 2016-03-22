Photo of Dutch Bros. workers praying with customer goes viral

VANCOUVER, WA - A Facebook post showing workers at a Vancouver coffee stand consoling and praying with a customer has gone viral on social media Tuesday.

Barbara Danner on Saturday morning said in the post she was at the drive-thru of the Dutch Bros. on 138th Avenue in Vancouver, Washington when she caught the emotional moment on camera.

Danner said the workers were praying with a woman who lost her husband the night before.

“When the DB guys & gals noticed she was falling apart, they stopped everything and prayed with her for several minutes, invited her to come back for prayer and support, as well as anything else that she might need," Danner said in the post.

The post, as of Tuesday, had been shared more than 55,000 times and received more than 6,300 comments, which included customers sharing their positive experiences with the coffee chain.