City of Kennewick Moving Forward With Bob Olson Parkway Connecti - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

City of Kennewick Moving Forward With Bob Olson Parkway Connecting SR 240 with Highway 395

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA. -- The City of Kennewick is holding a special meeting Tuesday to move forward with a road project that's been years in the making. And the road has gotten a new name, after a long-time city council member. 

We're talking about the Steptoe Project in Kennewick. The last part of it was named Bob Olson Parkway in honor of Councilman Olson who retired from the Kennewick City Council after serving for 28 years. 

This is what the parkway looks like now. It still has a lot of work to go but the city is getting close to putting crews out to begin the work. When finished, the Bob Olson Parkway will connect the loop between State Route 240 to Steptoe and back over to Highway 395, making it a lot easier to go from Richland to the Southridge area and vice versa. 

Evelyn Lusignan from the City of Kennewick says the parkway is named after Olson because he always worked hard to improve local roads. 

"It was decided to name that last segment after him," Lusignan said. "He was on council for over 27-years and was a huge proponent for transportation in our community. He did a lot to build our transportation network, to promote it, to make sure we got grant funding. He served on transportation boards. so transportation was a passion for him."

Online, the City of Kennewick has a video time lapse up of the current work. Not much is happening now, but come this summer, work on the parkway will get very active. 

Click here to see that time lapse: http://cokcam1.thinkfirefly.com/video/

The Steptoe Project started in 2012 and is expected to be complete sometime this fall. The entire cost is estimated at $11.3 million. 
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   