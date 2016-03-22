City of Kennewick Moving Forward With Bob Olson Parkway Connecting SR 240 with Highway 395

KENNEWICK, WA. -- The City of Kennewick is holding a special meeting Tuesday to move forward with a road project that's been years in the making. And the road has gotten a new name, after a long-time city council member.

We're talking about the Steptoe Project in Kennewick. The last part of it was named Bob Olson Parkway in honor of Councilman Olson who retired from the Kennewick City Council after serving for 28 years.

This is what the parkway looks like now. It still has a lot of work to go but the city is getting close to putting crews out to begin the work. When finished, the Bob Olson Parkway will connect the loop between State Route 240 to Steptoe and back over to Highway 395, making it a lot easier to go from Richland to the Southridge area and vice versa.

Evelyn Lusignan from the City of Kennewick says the parkway is named after Olson because he always worked hard to improve local roads.

"It was decided to name that last segment after him," Lusignan said. "He was on council for over 27-years and was a huge proponent for transportation in our community. He did a lot to build our transportation network, to promote it, to make sure we got grant funding. He served on transportation boards. so transportation was a passion for him."

Online, the City of Kennewick has a video time lapse up of the current work. Not much is happening now, but come this summer, work on the parkway will get very active.

Click here to see that time lapse: http://cokcam1.thinkfirefly.com/video/

The Steptoe Project started in 2012 and is expected to be complete sometime this fall. The entire cost is estimated at $11.3 million.

