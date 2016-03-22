Bernie Sanders to attend Rally in Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Bernie Sanders to attend Rally in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Bernie Sanders returns to Washington state Thursday for rally in Yakima, ahead of Saturday's caucus.

This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but RSVPs are strongly encouraged. Admission is first come, first served, according to Bernie Sander's website. 

For security reasons they are asking people to not bring bags and limit what you bring to small, personal items like keys and cell phones.

Weapons, sharp objects, chairs, and signs or banners on sticks will not be allowed through security.

Parking available onsite as well as in surface lots and on public streets in the surrounding area. Use the Yakima Valley Fair Grounds stop on Yakima Transit Bus Route 6 South.

Doors open at 4 p.m.  at the Yakima Valley Sun Dome. To RSVP head to BernieSanders.com.

