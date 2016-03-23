Kennewick police arrest man for assaulting girlfriend

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department said early Wednesday morning a man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend and leaving her with serious injuries, including broken bones.

Police said around 2:51 a.m. on Wednesday, neighbors spotted a 49-year-old woman walking down railroad tracks along 4th Place. They told police she was crying for help.

After investigating, officers found the woman's boyfriend, 50-year-old Richard Brigham had assaulted her. Officers went to his home at 930 W. 4th Place and tried getting him to come out but he refused. They got a search warrant and were able to get in the home and arrest Brigham.

Officers booked him into the Benton County Jail for Assault in the 2nd Degree with a Domestic Violence enhancement.