Senator Murray to Discuss College Affordability, Student Debt at - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Senator Murray to Discuss College Affordability, Student Debt at Columbia Basin College

Posted: Updated:

PASCO, WA - Senator Patty Murray is making her way to the Tri-Cities today, to talk about college affordability and the burden of student debt. Her visit comes in the wake of her new bill, titled In The Red Act.

It was introduced in Congress last week and aims to allow student loan borrowers to refinance their loans at lower rates, and expand need-based aid, like Pell Grants.

Senator Murray will be joined by several students from the area, including Gerald Paule, a second year student at Columbia Basin College. He recently qualified for financial aid and tells us how that has impacted his college experience.

"I've been working 40-50 hours the last two quarters to pay for my tuition. I was barely getting by and now that I've gotten Pell Grant funding, it gives me a moment to breathe," said Paule. 

Selene Zapata, student at Heritage University and Donaldo Ramos, Pasco High School Senior will also be sharing their stories today. 

The press conference kicks off at 9:45 a.m. at Columbia Basin College.

