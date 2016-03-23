Man wanted for failing to appear in court on rape charge

PASCO, WA - The Pasco Police Department and Crime Stoppers need your help finding a wanted man.

40-year-old Dale John Jefferson is wanted for a Felony Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear out of Franklin County for charge of Rape and four counts of Protection Order Violations.

Police describe Mellon as 5'9" weighing 170 lbs. With brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 586-tips or 1-800-222-tips.