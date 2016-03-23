State Releases 2014 Census Results -- We Break Down Some Interesting Stats

KENNEWICK, WA. -- The State of Washington released the results from the 2014 census and there are some pretty interesting numbers to tell you about.

As of 2014, the State of Washington hit the 7-million mark in terms of population for the state. That's the first time that's happened.

And of those people that live in Washington, more than half of the population are people who were born here. And of course they love Washington so much that they still live here.

Another interesting stat is our number of veterans. We have a lot of them. More than 500,000 people identified as a veteran in our state. That's one of the largest veteran populations in the county.

When asked about heritage. Most responded that their parents, or grandparents came from Germany, 18 percent%. That's nearly double those who said they came from Irish descent.

Washington has just under one million people who were born in another country. 41% of those people came from a county in Asia while 30% immigrated from Latin America.

We talked to David Ammons on the phone about why this census information is so important.

"They help the legislature and others who are preparing for the education arena," Ammons said. "They can see where the populations bulges are coming from. Growth in population will be very important to the next redistricting commission and they can also look at the disabilities numbers that they really have to provide for in the state budget."

If you want to see the entire breakdown of all the census data for yourself click here: http://www.census.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2016/cb16-tps47.html