Yakima Valley Democratic Caucus Locations - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima Valley Democratic Caucus Locations

Posted: Updated:

2016 Democratic Precinct Caucus Sites
Date: Saturday, March 26, 2016
10:00 a.m., All Locations

To find your caucus site and pre-register go to: https://www.demcaucus.com/register

Adams Elementary School – Cafeteria – 723 S. 8th Street, Yakima, WA 98901
Precincts: 101, 102, 118, 120, 123, 124, 126, 127, 4606

Barge-Lincoln Elementary School – Multi-purpose Room – 219 E. I Street, Yakima, WA 98901
Precincts: 103, 104, 105, 111, 112, 113, 3106, 4501, 5101

Eisenhower High School – Commons – 611 S. 44th Avenue, Yakima, WA 98909
Precincts: 134, 138, 139, 163, 167, 168, 169, 177, 179, 3208, 4601

Franklin Middle School – Commons – 410 S. 19th Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902
Precincts: 110, 116, 129, 130, 132, 133, 135, 170, 171, 184

Ridgeview Elementary School – Gym – 609 W. Washington Avenue, Yakima, WA 98903
Precincts: 140, 142, 143, 144, 145, 150, 155, 156, 158, 162, 175, 2301, 2303, 2306, 3301, 4624

Whitney Elementary School – Multi-purpose Room – 4411 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima, WA 98908
Precincts: 153, 154, 160, 173, 180, 181, 186, 188, 4623, 5003

Apple Valley Elementary School – Gym – 7 N. 88th Avenue, Yakima, WA 98908
Precincts: 182, 183, 185, 187, 189, 190, 3004, 5010

Cottonwood Elementary School – Multipurpose Room – 1041 S. 96th Avenue, Yakima, WA 98908
Precincts: 191, 3203, 3205, 3605, 4114, 4801, 5014, 5020

Highland High School – Library – 17000 Summitview Road, Cowiche, WA 98923
Precincts: 1901, 3308, 3904, 3905, 4101, 4104, 4609, 4626, 4627

Naches Valley High School – Cafeteria – 101 W. 5th Street, Naches, WA 98937
Precincts: 1301, 3204, 3305, 4102, 4503

Selah High School – Student Center – 801 N. First Street, Selah, WA 98942
Precincts: 1501, 1502, 1503, 1504, 3301, 3306, 3313, 3504, 3602, 3901, 3903, 4108, 4111, 4112, 4115, 4402, 4602, 4603, 4604, 4605, 4608, 4625, 5016

Moxee Elementary School – Cafeteria/Commons – 528 E. Seattle Avenue, Moxee, WA 98936
Precincts: 1101, 1103, 3206, 3304, 4003, 4005, 4106, 4504, 4802, 5202

Grandview Learning Center – 311 Division Street, Grandview, WA 98930
Precincts: 300, 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, 308, 3101, 3105, 3601, 4105

Granger High School – Cafeteria – 315 Mentzer Avenue, Granger, WA 98932
Precincts: 501, 3002, 3303

Sunnyside Community Center – Meeting Room – 1521 S. 1st Street, Sunnyside, WA 98944
Precincts: 901, 1701, 1702, 1703, 1704, 1705, 1706, 1708, 3902, 4002, 4109, 4303, 4615, 4616, 4618, 4628, 5001

Toppenish High School – Cafeteria/Multipurpose Room – 141 Ward Road, Toppenish, WA 98948
Precincts: 2101, 2103, 3103, 3309

Wapato High School – Multipurpose Room – 1202 South Camas Avenue, Wapato, WA 98951
Precincts: 701, 2501, 3102, 3310, 3401, 3701, 4001, 4401, 5012

Zillah High School – Commons – 1602 2nd Avenue, Zillah, WA 98953
Precincts: 2701, 3104, 3311

Yakima County Democratic Central Committee
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 121, Yakima, WA 98907 / Office: 402 S. 3rd Street, Yakima, WA 98901

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   