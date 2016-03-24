Walla Walla Crime Victim Services to offer free crime prevention - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Walla Walla Crime Victim Services to offer free crime prevention seminars

Posted: Updated:

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla County Crime Victim Services Center is hosting a series of seminars focused on crime prevention.

From IRS scams, lottery scams to protection orders and crime victim services, these seminars cover a wide range of topics and they start this morning. These 1 hour seminars are free to the community and will be taking place at the Walla Walla Police Department. 

We sat down with Sandi Olson, Crime Victim Advocate and she says there's a big need for these classes, especially right now that tax season is in full swing. She says the number of phone scams happening in the area is alarming.

"We just want to make people really aware. We had a lady a couple weeks ago who lost $13,000. By the time she lost that amount of money she realized it was a scam. We don't want that to happen to anybody. 

Registration will take place at the door.

See below for classes and times:

