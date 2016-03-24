Franklin County Deputies arrest burglary suspect - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Franklin County Deputies arrest burglary suspect

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA -  Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man caught on video during a burglary.

Thanks to local media, police were able to find the suspect at a home in the Burbank area.

Deputies used a search warrant to enter the home and arrested 23-year-old Samuel Block for burglary.

They say the burglaries happened in the area of Alderson Road and Pasco Kahlotus Road.

They believe he is behind several burglaries and car prowls in that area.

Investigators were able to recover most of the property stolen from the buildings, vehicles and structures.

