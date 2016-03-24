WSU regents may pick new president on Friday - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

WSU regents may pick new president on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Board of Regents of Washington State University will publicly discuss the three top finalists to become president of the Pullman-based school and might make a decision at its next meeting.
    
Regent Mike Worthy says a new president only will be announced if a consensus is reached at Friday's meeting in the Tri-Cities.
    
Worthy says if no consensus is reached, the decision will be deferred to a later meeting.
    
Worthy says the identities of the three finalists will not be revealed during the open discussion on Friday. He says only the identity of the final choice will be revealed, when there is a consensus.
    
The regents seek to replace popular WSU President Elson S. Floyd, who died last June at the age of 59.
    
The search committee decided early it would not release candidates' names, even at the finalist level.

