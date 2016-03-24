Make-A-Wish looking for local bilingual volunteers - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Make-A-Wish looking for local bilingual volunteers

Posted: Updated:

WAKE UP YOUR HEALTH - The Make-A-Wish Foundation is in need of bilingual volunteers in the Yakima and Tri-Cities areas.

The organization grants wishes to kids going through long term or life-threatening illnesses.

Maria Buxbaum says without volunteers working as wish granters, kids in our area cannot get their wishes granted. They are left waiting.

To get involved, you can contact Make-A-Wish at 800-304-9474. Their upcoming online training session is happening Wednesday, April, 20th from 6 to 8 p.m.

To learn more, check out our full interview featured Wednesday morning on Wake Up Northwest. You can also found for information here.

