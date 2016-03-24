Pasco man chews glass pipe, eats most of it as officers arrest him

WEST RICHLAND, WA - The West Richland Police Department says as they were arresting a man early Thursday morning, he grabbed a glass pipe with his mouth and started chewing it.

It all started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when officers spotted a speeding car in the area of Keene and Kennedy.

When they tried to stop him, he sped up and led officers on a short chase, driving in and out of the bike lane. The suspect finally stopped in the area of Keene and Duportail.

As they were arresting the driver, 29-year-old Joseph N. Owens of Pasco for DUI and eluding, they found a glass smoking pipe on him and placed it on the patrol car.

While officers were trying to get him in the backseat of the police car, Owens lunged at the glass pipe, grabbed it in his mouth and started chewing it.

Officers say they did their best to stop him but he ate most of it.

They took him to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where doctors cleared him, then deputies booked him into the Benton County Jail.