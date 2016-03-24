Bernie Sanders brings his campaign to Yakima - Here's everything you need to know ahead of Thursday night's rally

Yakima, WA - The anticipation for Sen. Bernie Sanders' arrival into town is rising. The Democratic presidential candidate is making his way around Washington for his "A Future to Believe in" rallies. Today, March 24th, Sanders will make his way to Yakima after a rally at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Tonight's rally will be at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

"This event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are strongly encouraged. Admission is first come, first served. For security reasons, please do not bring bags and limit what you bring to small, personal items like keys and cell phones. Weapons, sharp objects, chairs, and signs or banners on sticks will not be allowed through security," according to a press release sent out by Bernie Sanders team.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event is slated to begin at 7 p.m. The rally come just days ahead of the Washington Democratic caucuses happening this weekend, Saturday, March 26th, 2016. At tonight's rally, the presidential candidate is expected to talk about his plan to make colleges and universities tuition-free, combating climate change, and many other issues.

"This is a big deal, we're excited to host a presidential candidate, we just want everyone to come and have a good time," said Greg Lybeck, Assistant General Manager with Yakima Valley SunDome at the State Fair Park.

Following tonight's rally, Sen. Sanders will make his way to Safeco Field in Seattle where he will hold another rally there tomorrow, Friday, March 25th, 2016 at 7 p.m.

To RSVP to tonight's rally, click here.