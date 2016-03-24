Washington State Caucuses are this Saturday; Find a caucus locat - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Washington State Caucuses are this Saturday; Find a caucus location near you

Posted: Updated:

OLYMPIA, WA - Tens of thousands of Democrats in Washington state will meet at schools, libraries and community centers at caucuses this weekend to voice their preference for their party's presidential nominee.
    
Caucuses start Saturday morning, and party officials believe there will be a strong showing even though the Democratic nomination process has lacked much of the drama of the Republican contest.
    
The race has been competitive enough to draw the candidates to the state in the past week, with Bernie Sanders holding rallies in three cities Sunday and Hillary Clinton and her family holding events as well.
    
Sanders returned to Washington on Thursday for rallies in Spokane and Yakima, and another rally is set for Friday in Seattle.
    
Sanders has raised $2.6 million in Washington, while Clinton has raised about $2 million.

To find a location near you, click here.
 

    •   