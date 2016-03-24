Walla Walla police arrest a 31-year-old man on child porn charge - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Walla Walla police arrest a 31-year-old man on child porn charges

Posted: Updated:
Robert Zabor posted $20,000.00 bail on Wednesday after being formally charged in Walla Walla Superior Court. Robert Zabor posted $20,000.00 bail on Wednesday after being formally charged in Walla Walla Superior Court.

WALLA WALLA, WA- Walla Walla Police arrested a 31-year-old man on almost a dozen charges relating to over a hundred pictures of child pornography.

Officers took Robert Zabor into custody on Monday at his home on the 2900 Block of Cottonwood Road after investigators seized cell phones, computers and other devices through a earlier search warrant on the property. 

An investigation begin back on February 3rd, 2016 after a Spokane detective was made aware Internet Crimes Against Children investigators found someone uploading explicit images of children on a Tumblr page. The uploads took place from mid to late December. The Spokane detective obtained a search warrant through Centurylink and discovered his suspect actually lived in Walla Walla. 

Walla Walla Police took over the investigation and on March 15th, 2016 they conducted a physical search warrant on Zabor's home. Zabor was inside during the search, he gave detectives a statement and told them his Tumblr account had been deactivated by site administrators. He disclosed, according to court documents,"He was a sex addict, he was instructed by his counselor to view pornography so he doesn't cheat on his partners. He stated he likes to view pictures of preteen boys around the age of puberty." 

Detectives in Walla Walla found eight images on a hard drive and a video depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in the first degree. They also found over 100 pictures of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in the 2nd degree. 

Robert Zabor posted $20,000.00 bail on Wednesday after being formally charged in Walla Walla Superior Court.
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   