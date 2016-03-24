Walla Walla police arrest a 31-year-old man on child porn charges

WALLA WALLA, WA- Walla Walla Police arrested a 31-year-old man on almost a dozen charges relating to over a hundred pictures of child pornography.

Officers took Robert Zabor into custody on Monday at his home on the 2900 Block of Cottonwood Road after investigators seized cell phones, computers and other devices through a earlier search warrant on the property.

An investigation begin back on February 3rd, 2016 after a Spokane detective was made aware Internet Crimes Against Children investigators found someone uploading explicit images of children on a Tumblr page. The uploads took place from mid to late December. The Spokane detective obtained a search warrant through Centurylink and discovered his suspect actually lived in Walla Walla.

Walla Walla Police took over the investigation and on March 15th, 2016 they conducted a physical search warrant on Zabor's home. Zabor was inside during the search, he gave detectives a statement and told them his Tumblr account had been deactivated by site administrators. He disclosed, according to court documents,"He was a sex addict, he was instructed by his counselor to view pornography so he doesn't cheat on his partners. He stated he likes to view pictures of preteen boys around the age of puberty."

Detectives in Walla Walla found eight images on a hard drive and a video depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in the first degree. They also found over 100 pictures of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in the 2nd degree.

Robert Zabor posted $20,000.00 bail on Wednesday after being formally charged in Walla Walla Superior Court.

