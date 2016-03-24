Water flushing in Kennewick neighborhood turns into a big headache

KENNEWICK, WA- Twice a year the City of Kennewick flushes water lines to check the water quality of water mains as well as the dead end lines, like those in cul-de-sacs. For one neighborhood, the process had turned into a headache.

Crews flushed the lines on Tuesday and later that night they got a call from a resident in that neighborhood, Josh Pantzke with the City of Kennewick told us, "Tuesday night we got a call from the customer saying there was some water hammering we came out addressed the situation". When water hammering happens the water pressure shakes the pipes and makes very loud banging noises throughout the pipes.

Jen Jackson has had water hammering throughout her house for two days and she told us, "I can imagine this is how an earthquake feels, I've never been in one but I feel bad for anyone who's ever been in one because it's scary". She said whenever her neighbor used their water the water hammering happens, so it has nothing to do with their water usage.

On Wednesday, crews went back to the neighborhood to shut the water off and try to find the problem. Pantzke told us, "we were able to witness the issue, we came back today to determine what the issue is, we have worked with the homeowner to determine it's a pressure reducing valve that has failed and is causing the chatter".

Thursday, crews told the neighbor next to the Jackson's, to call a plumber in order to fix the pressure reducing valve. The city was unable to fix the problem because it is related to the homeowner's private line not the main water line with the city.