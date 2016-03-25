Passerby alerts Kennewick family of house fire - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Passerby alerts Kennewick family of house fire

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA -  A Kennewick family is lucky to be okay after a fire took over their home early Friday morning.

Kennewick Fire Battalion Chief Tod Kreutz says a passerby in a car noticed flames outside the home on North Yost Street and West Canal Drive in Kennewick.

That person knocked on the door and woke up the three people inside.

"Thankfully that did occur because this was a very fast moving fire that spread into the house very quickly, very lucky," Battalion Chief Kreutz said.

Firefighters do not know what started the fire or if there were working smoke detectors in the home.

They do know the fire started outside the house. It did damage most of the home.

Police closed off West Canal Drive for fire crews.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   