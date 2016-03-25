Passerby alerts Kennewick family of house fire

KENNEWICK, WA - A Kennewick family is lucky to be okay after a fire took over their home early Friday morning.

Kennewick Fire Battalion Chief Tod Kreutz says a passerby in a car noticed flames outside the home on North Yost Street and West Canal Drive in Kennewick.

That person knocked on the door and woke up the three people inside.

"Thankfully that did occur because this was a very fast moving fire that spread into the house very quickly, very lucky," Battalion Chief Kreutz said.

Firefighters do not know what started the fire or if there were working smoke detectors in the home.

They do know the fire started outside the house. It did damage most of the home.

Police closed off West Canal Drive for fire crews.