WSU selects Kirk Schulz as their new President

PULLMAN, WA - Washington State University's Board of Regents have unanimously selected current Kansas State University President Kirk Schulz to be WSU's next President.

Schulz has been KSU's President since 2009 and will remain there until mid-May, then start at WSU a month later. His wife, Noel Schulz, will also be joining him. Mrs. Schulz, who currently serves as KSU's associate dean for research and graduate programs, will be given a faculty position in WSU's engineering college.