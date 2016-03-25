Inslee signs pay raises for state troopers

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill that raises salaries of troopers at the Washington State Patrol.



Inslee signed House Bill 2872 and 22 other bills into law on Friday including the state transportation budget, which has $5 million for a 5 percent salary increase for patrol officers in July.



Many troopers are leaving the patrol for higher paying jobs at local police departments and for retirement, according to a report given to the Legislature this year. After the five-percent raise, the bill requires salaries for troopers and sergeants to be competitive with local agencies starting next July, and expands marketing efforts to help recruit new troopers.



Troopers and sergeants also have a previously negotiated three-percent pay increase scheduled in July from the state.

