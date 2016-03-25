Haun's Meat and Sausage owners win national award for bone-in ham

The Haun's contribute and hand out a scholarship to young aspiring meat cutters, they also work with local students in FFA.

WALLA WALLA, WA- If you plan to celebrate Easter Sunday, you are probably debating the main dish with a few family members. NBC Right Now happened to stumble upon a family business in Walla Walla that may become a hidden gem, if you did not know about them already.

"When we get done aging the beef we move them up to this end, to our cutting equipment. Packaging is over on that side and this is where the smokehouse is," Jerry Haun showed NBC Right Now the inside of Haun's Meat and Sausage. Jerry and Dee have been in operation for 21 years and 2016 happens to be a special year, "My knees kind of crumbled and I stumbled when I got up to go get the award because I didn't think I had a chance but I guess a small guy from Washington can compete with the big guys," Jerry said.

Haun won this year's grand championship for bone-in ham, "This is part of a couple of hams that went with the grand champion," he has competed for nearly two decades within the Northwest Meat Processor's Association.

Jerry Haun is a third generation meat cutter, "Both my granddads had meat type businesses over on the Oregon side," he explained.

"I've been most successful with ham and bacon because that is what we do a lot of here, we process about 400 to 500 pigs a year for the local community," Haun said.

The Haun's contribute and hand out a scholarship to young aspiring meat cutters, they also work with local students in FFA.

