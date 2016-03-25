Pedestrian safety improvements to be installed in Walla Walla's - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Pedestrian safety improvements to be installed in Walla Walla's Sharpstein neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
Brauhn says there will be new pedestrian crossing signs in both directions, the intersection of Palouse and Whitman will become a four-way stop and there will soon be no parking along this part of Palouse to improve sight lines in the area. Brauhn says there will be new pedestrian crossing signs in both directions, the intersection of Palouse and Whitman will become a four-way stop and there will soon be no parking along this part of Palouse to improve sight lines in the area.

WALLA WALLA, WA- After concern from neighbors in the Sharpstein area of Walla Walla, public works crews are getting ready to put in new safety measures for students.

Those neighbors see too many elementary kids walking to school and not enough drivers paying attention to them crossing. The two intersections in question are located at Whitman and Palouse as well as Palouse and Newell Street.

The Walla Walla Public Works Department worked with the Walla Walla School District Safety Team and Safe Travels Alliance Group to assess where these improvements could go. David Brauhn, a representative for the city tells NBC Right Now it is not a matter of too many accidents, it is more about preventing them before they happen.

"There was concerns and although there is no imminent danger for kids here, they decided there could be some improvements made. The public works department is going to do that," Brauhn explained.

Brauhn says there will be new pedestrian crossing signs in both directions, the intersection of Palouse and Whitman will become a four-way stop and there will soon be no parking along this part of Palouse to improve sight lines in the area.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   