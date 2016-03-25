Pedestrian safety improvements to be installed in Walla Walla's Sharpstein neighborhood

Brauhn says there will be new pedestrian crossing signs in both directions, the intersection of Palouse and Whitman will become a four-way stop and there will soon be no parking along this part of Palouse to improve sight lines in the area.

WALLA WALLA, WA- After concern from neighbors in the Sharpstein area of Walla Walla, public works crews are getting ready to put in new safety measures for students.

Those neighbors see too many elementary kids walking to school and not enough drivers paying attention to them crossing. The two intersections in question are located at Whitman and Palouse as well as Palouse and Newell Street.

The Walla Walla Public Works Department worked with the Walla Walla School District Safety Team and Safe Travels Alliance Group to assess where these improvements could go. David Brauhn, a representative for the city tells NBC Right Now it is not a matter of too many accidents, it is more about preventing them before they happen.

"There was concerns and although there is no imminent danger for kids here, they decided there could be some improvements made. The public works department is going to do that," Brauhn explained.

Brauhn says there will be new pedestrian crossing signs in both directions, the intersection of Palouse and Whitman will become a four-way stop and there will soon be no parking along this part of Palouse to improve sight lines in the area.