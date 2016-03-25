Yakima Police Department show their support for Fort Worth officer in critical condition

YAKIMA, WA - Earlier this week Yakima native, officer Matt Pearce suffered what his wife called a big setback. On March 15th Pearce was involved in a shootout with a wanted fugitive. The fugitive was killed in the shootout and Pearce was shot multiple times and left in critical condition.

The husband and fathers recovery was set back when he had a coughing fit that caused and abdominal incision to rip open said his wife on social media. Pearce had to go through surgery again and the Fort Worth Police Department said he is still in critical condition.

Pearce graduated form West Valley High School in 1998 and also attended Washington State University before he became an officer in the state of Texas. Members of the Yakima Police Department want Pearce and his family to know that they have been supporting him and will continue to do so, through his long road to recovery.

"Even if you do not know him you could put yourself in that situation, it is very real, so as a law enforcement family we are pulling for him and his family," said Michael Durbin, a friend of Pearce and a detective for the Yakima Police Department.

To further show their support the police department sent Pearce a prayer shawl along with a prayer. The shawl was knit by a member of the Englewood Christian Church.

Both the Fort Worth Police Department and the YPD encourage people to keep Pearce and his family in their prayers and thoughts.

"Human beings all need support, there is no doubt, and with a support system were able to lean on one another," said Elaine Gonzalez, Chaplain of the Yakima Police Department.