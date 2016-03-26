Four arrested at Walla Walla motel for fake IDs, cash, checks, and drugs

WALLA WALLA, WA- The Walla Walla Police Department arrested four people Friday morning for fake identifications, cash, and checks.

WWPD said they arrested 43-year-old Ryan D. Mitchell, 25-year-old Brittany L. Black, 46-year-old Christopher T. Smith, and 26-year-old Shalanda McRoberts Friday morning at the Super 8 Motel on 2315 Eastgate.

The WWPD started the investigation on March 18th after GESA Credit Union found several counterfeit checks were deposited into three new checking accounts at local branches. $5,000 were taken from the accounts before the checks could be verified.

Detectives discovered the suspects printed fraudulent checks, identification cards, social security cards, and cash. The suspects had two rooms set up at the Super 8 Motel. Detectives also found multiple laptop computers, two printers, numerous fraudulent checks and identification cards, two counterfeit $50 bills and $10 bills, electronic storage devices, Methamphetamine, scales, syringes, and other paraphernalia commonly used for ingesting and selling a controlled substance.

43-year-old Ryan D. Mitchell, 25-year-old Brittany L. Black, 46-year-old Christopher T. Smith, and 26-year-old Shalanda McRoberts were arrested on numerous counts of Forgery, Theft 1st Degree, and Methamphetamine possession. Black and Smith are being held on Theft 1st Degree and Forgery charges. McRoberts was in possession of Methamphetamine.

The WWPD is still investigating the incidence.