Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of Washington Democratic Caucus

WASHINGTON- Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of the 2016 Washington State Caucus.

It was a big day for Washington State as thousands voted in the 2016 Democratic Caucus for either Bernie Sanders or Hillary Clinton. Sanders is the projected winner for Alaska as well. Sanders held a steady lead over Clinton for most of the day in Washington.

Democrats also saw big turnouts at many of the caucus sites throughout the state. Voters at Southridge High School in Kennewick packed the cafeteria, some even standing. The parking lot was so full, cars lined up in the grass. Others said they saw the same thing at their sites including at Richland High School.

Many local caucus goers said it seemed like more people attended this time than when it was President Obama against Clinton. Large crowds were in Seattle too.

"People were very engaged, very devoted, very passionate about their candidates. From what I saw, we had very few people who were undecided and it seemed like most people that were there, had pretty much made up their mind the moment they arrived," said George, attended caucus in Seattle.

Clinton has not responded yet, but Sanders talked about the wins.

"That is what momentum is about. We are making significant end roads in Secretary Clinton's lead. We have a path toward victory," said Sanders.

The GOP primary in Washington will be Tuesday May 24th.

