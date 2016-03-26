Kennewick Community Education takes a tour through aviation history at Bergstrom Aircraft

TRI-CITIES, WA- Locals in the Kennewick Community Education, a program through the Kennewick School District, took a tour of aviation history at Bergstrom Aircraft.



The group met at Bergstrom Aircraft and learned about the original control tower used on the navy base back in the 1940's. At that time, Pasco was actually the largest training base in the U.S.

It is something volunteers want people in the Tri-Cities to know about.

"It's a great asset that's going to be added to our community. People will be able to bring out their family, their kids, their friends visiting from out of town and show them something about our local history that a lot of people don't know about. It will be a great addition to the community and the future," said Malin Bergstrom, Bergstrom Aircraft President.

The Pacific Northwest Aviation Museum hopes to restore the original tower by July for a grand opening. Donations are also being accepted. For more information on Kennewick community Education, find them on their Facebook Page.

