Pasco police investigating assault outside La Cabana

PASCO, WA- Pasco police are asking for you to come forward if you know anything about an assault that happened near bar closing time at La Cabana early Saturday morning.

A 27-year-old Pasco man was hit across the face with a beer bottle, he was treated at Lourdes for his injuries.



Police say their suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20's, around 5 foot 9, slender build and was wearing a black shirt and blue pants. He may have driven off in a black car.

If you know something call 509-545-3510.