Man serving life sentence after murdering couple while in his teens will be resentenced 28 years later

YAKIMA, WA- A man spending two consecutive life terms in Yakima for the 1988 deaths of a Parker couple is scheduled to be resentenced next week.

Herbert Rice and Russell McNeil were 17 years old when they were arrested and convicted of the deaths of Mike and Dorothy Nickoloff.

Rice will appear for resentencing on Tuesday. Both received the same sentence and appealed it on the basis of the 2012 Supreme Court ruling that said mandatory life sentences without parole are unconstitutional for juveniles.

McNeil's resentencing has not been scheduled.

  Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    More >>

  Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    More >>

  Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    More >>

