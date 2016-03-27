Pasco police make significant arrest with help of vigilant truck driver

Robert Rotter is in the Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold.

PASCO, WA- Pasco police say they got a call about a white Dodge Grand Caravan drifting off the road into a chain link fence on Oregon Avenue just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

The driver crashed into some inventory at the H.D. Fowler Company and ran off. A passing trucker witnessed the man running away and called police. The suspect was quickly found at the corner of A Street and Maitland. 49-year-old Richard Rotter was arrested for allegedly committing a felony order violation by being with the passenger in the van, allegedly doing a hit and run and possession of meth.

Rotter may face new charges for driving with a suspended license as well. He is the older brother of Richard Rotter who was arrested after several eluding cases across the Tri-Cities.

