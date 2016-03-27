TRAC Center talks about growth, economic impact - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

PASCO, WA- TRAC General Manger Tom French said the center will continue to grow as the community does. 

It seems like almost every week there is an event happening at the TRAC Center in Pasco.  TRAC General Manger Tom French, who has been in the role for almost a year, said 2015 was a good year for the center.  He said on average the TRAC is used 275 to 280 days out the year, averaging nearly 200,000 visitors who walk through the doors.  

The TRAC hosts everything from rodeos, private events, concerts, to arts and crafts shows, and more.  French said Visit Tri-Cities reported that since 2011 TRAC has made a $24 million economic impact to the community. 

"A lot of times you'll hear about a deficit or a subsidy that the TRAC has, but a lot of times that's not mentioned with the amount of economic impact that we bring to the community," said French.

TRAC has been in the area for 20 years.  The biggest challenge French said, is to keep changing as the community continues to change.
 

