Man turns himself in after allegedly lighting mother's SUV on fire

PASCO, WA- Pasco police say a 27-year-old man turned himself in, admitting to lighting his mom's SUV on fire Sunday morning.

Investigating officers responded to the arson attempt just before 7 a.m. on the 1000 of South 5th Street. Antonio Ponce allegedly splashed flammable liquid all over the inside of the SUV, slashed all the tires and set it on fire.

Ponce showed up just a few hours later to Lourdes Medical Center, he is sitting in the Franklin County Correction Center for arson.

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

