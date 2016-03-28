Man turns himself in after allegedly lighting mother's SUV on fire

Ponce showed up just a few hours later to Lourdes Medical Center, he is sitting in the Franklin County Correction Center for arson.

PASCO, WA- Pasco police say a 27-year-old man turned himself in, admitting to lighting his mom's SUV on fire Sunday morning.

Investigating officers responded to the arson attempt just before 7 a.m. on the 1000 of South 5th Street. Antonio Ponce allegedly splashed flammable liquid all over the inside of the SUV, slashed all the tires and set it on fire.

Ponce showed up just a few hours later to Lourdes Medical Center, he is sitting in the Franklin County Correction Center for arson.